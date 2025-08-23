OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited $OSW Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,514,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,671 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $42,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 22.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 2,005.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glenn Fusfield sold 23,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $498,612.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 151,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,304.43. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 31,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $675,529.51. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 332,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,171,010.55. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,824 shares of company stock worth $3,406,170. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

OSW opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.38.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $240.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. OneSpaWorld has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

OSW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

