Ovintiv Inc. $OVV Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,460 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Ovintiv worth $26,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,360,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 75,920 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Ovintiv Trading Up 4.2%

NYSE OVV opened at $40.8850 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%.The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

