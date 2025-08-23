Pentair plc $PNR Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE:PNR opened at $108.4920 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%.The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pentair from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

