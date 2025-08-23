Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO Stock Position Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,610,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,837 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.04% of Perdoceo Education worth $116,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,874,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,969 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth $47,129,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,739,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 58.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,088,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 403,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 912,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRDO. Wall Street Zen downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $34.60.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 20.09%.The company had revenue of $209.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Perdoceo Education has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.480-2.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 53,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $1,629,586.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,632 shares in the company, valued at $4,839,302.40. The trade was a 25.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julia A. Leeman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $160,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $951,741.39. This trade represents a 14.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,221 shares of company stock worth $5,219,463. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

