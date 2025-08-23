Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Piedmont Realty Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Piedmont Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Piedmont Realty Trust Trading Up 3.8%

NYSE:PDM opened at $8.1550 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23. Piedmont Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $11.11.

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.96 million. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 12.10%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Piedmont Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.440 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Realty Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Realty Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 103,658 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Realty Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,074,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,028,000 after purchasing an additional 160,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,920,000 after purchasing an additional 46,198 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Piedmont Realty Trust by 34.9% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,013,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,969,000 after purchasing an additional 780,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Piedmont Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,134,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 28,088 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

