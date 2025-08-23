PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ) & ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Financial Analysis

PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ – Get Free Report) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.4% of ConocoPhillips shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.2% of PostRock Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of ConocoPhillips shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

PostRock Energy has a beta of -1.98, meaning that its stock price is 298% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ConocoPhillips has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A ConocoPhillips 15.26% 14.60% 7.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PostRock Energy and ConocoPhillips’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares PostRock Energy and ConocoPhillips”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ConocoPhillips $56.95 billion 2.12 $9.25 billion $7.45 12.97

ConocoPhillips has higher revenue and earnings than PostRock Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PostRock Energy and ConocoPhillips, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PostRock Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 ConocoPhillips 0 4 16 0 2.80

ConocoPhillips has a consensus price target of $120.9524, indicating a potential upside of 25.18%. Given ConocoPhillips’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ConocoPhillips is more favorable than PostRock Energy.

Summary

ConocoPhillips beats PostRock Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PostRock Energy

PostRock Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Cherokee Basin project in southeastern Kansas, northeastern Oklahoma, and central Oklahoma. The firm also owns and operates minor oil and gas producing properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in July 2009 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects. ConocoPhillips was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

