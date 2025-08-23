Potlatch Corporation $PCH Stock Position Raised by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 220.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Potlatch were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Potlatch during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,301,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Potlatch by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 819,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,989,000 after purchasing an additional 279,654 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Potlatch during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,503,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Potlatch during the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Potlatch by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potlatch stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 82.62 and a beta of 1.12. Potlatch Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48.

Potlatch ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $274.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.66 million. Potlatch had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Potlatch Corporation will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCH. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Potlatch in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

