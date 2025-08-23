Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $45.66 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Princeton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 421,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,624 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 16.1% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $45,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 32.9% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 234,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,400,000 after acquiring an additional 57,992 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $6,503,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Corps Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 37,239 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.44.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.7%

NVDA stock opened at $177.99 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.35 and its 200-day moving average is $137.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,848,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

