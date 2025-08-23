ProShares Ultra Energy $DIG Position Reduced by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in ProShares Ultra Energy (NYSEARCA:DIG – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Energy were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000.

ProShares Ultra Energy Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIG opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 2.68. ProShares Ultra Energy has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $47.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.74.

About ProShares Ultra Energy

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

