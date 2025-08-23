Q4 EPS Forecast for Moelis & Company Lifted by Analyst

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Moelis & Company in a report issued on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $365.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.57 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 14.31%.Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

MC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of MC stock opened at $72.6020 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.70. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $82.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 102.36%.

In other news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,340 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $460,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515.84. The trade was a 97.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Palisades Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.1% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

