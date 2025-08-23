Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires 812,854 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January $GJAN

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 335.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812,854 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 10.99% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January worth $39,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 172.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 77,302 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 46.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 143,400.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $41.0010 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.84. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.57.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

