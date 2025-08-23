Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires 8,166 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.23% of EMCOR Group worth $37,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,064,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,951,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,046,000 after purchasing an additional 102,738 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3,878.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 534,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 521,147 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 489,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,332,000 after purchasing an additional 58,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 482,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $610.3420 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.91. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $320.89 and a 1-year high of $667.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.27.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EME. Northcoast Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Hovde Group raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

