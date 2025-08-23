Raymond James Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF $PRFZ

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,021,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $38,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,959,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,728 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1,505.5% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 127,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 119,459 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 505,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,154,000 after purchasing an additional 95,537 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 6,114.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 89,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,688 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares during the period.

Get Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

PRFZ stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.75.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1052 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.