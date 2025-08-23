Raymond James Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 856,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,280 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $41,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,698,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,365,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,402 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,115 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 20,942,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,209,000 after purchasing an additional 169,250 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,775,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,085 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.15. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1072 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

