Raymond James Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,687 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $43,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,148,000 after buying an additional 141,703 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,607,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,603,000 after buying an additional 145,987 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,561,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,431,000 after buying an additional 766,851 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,138,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,505,000 after buying an additional 34,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,416.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,044,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,285,000 after buying an additional 1,014,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7%

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.04 and a 52-week high of $111.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

