Raymond James Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sony Corporation $SONY

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,753,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $44,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sony by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,615,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,023,000 after purchasing an additional 123,641 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 308.2% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Sony by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 190,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 99,274 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Sony by 21.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 295,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after acquiring an additional 51,980 shares during the period. Finally, LHM Inc. bought a new stake in Sony during the first quarter valued at about $2,714,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sony Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $28.5750 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. Sony Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $29.16.

Sony (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 9.14%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $189.90 earnings per share. Sony has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

