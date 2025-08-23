Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys 163,602 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,367,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,602 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $38,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 198,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 617,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after acquiring an additional 124,933 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,043,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 443,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after acquiring an additional 65,021 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $34.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

