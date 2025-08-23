Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys 19,535 Shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF $EQL

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,535 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 2.39% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $37,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after buying an additional 87,031 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EQL opened at $45.41 on Friday. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $45.51. The company has a market cap of $548.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74.

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

