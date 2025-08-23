Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys 367,729 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCY

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,858,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,729 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF worth $38,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCY. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Opulen Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCY opened at $20.81 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $21.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.0962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

