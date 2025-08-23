Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys 65,996 Shares of Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 448,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $39,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Shake Shack by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,269,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,965,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Shake Shack by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 894,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,078,000 after acquiring an additional 134,475 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 785,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,266,000 after acquiring an additional 125,357 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Shake Shack by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,349,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.15.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $1,992,402.00. Following the sale, the director owned 337,984 shares in the company, valued at $47,422,535.04. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $93,820.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,550,274.85. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,211 shares of company stock worth $11,849,216 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shake Shack stock opened at $103.7870 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.63, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.01 and its 200 day moving average is $110.76. Shake Shack, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.93 and a twelve month high of $144.65.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $356.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.56 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 1.50%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Shake Shack has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

