Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys 66,266 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,266 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.24% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $38,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARE. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 514.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 4.5%

NYSE:ARE opened at $80.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.37 and a fifty-two week high of $125.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -622.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $737.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.02 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is -4,061.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $104.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $111.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

