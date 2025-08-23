Raymond James Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Raymond James Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,286 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $42,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.1%

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $193.4870 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.25 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.68.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($0.86). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.27.

Read Our Latest Report on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.