Raymond James Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 849,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637,897 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $43,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 83,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.6950 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.