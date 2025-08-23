Raymond James Financial Inc. Decreases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Raymond James Financial Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,329 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $43,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 288.5% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of IJT stock opened at $141.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.50. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $152.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.2939 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

