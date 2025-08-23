Raymond James Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,949 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.50% of HealthEquity worth $38,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, Director Jon Kessler sold 134,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $15,039,230.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 253,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,413,400.80. The trade was a 34.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $6,528,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,519,553.84. This represents a 43.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,744 shares of company stock worth $32,705,007 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barrington Research upped their target price on HealthEquity from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

View Our Latest Report on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY opened at $89.82 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $116.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.64.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 9.80%.The business had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.610-3.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.