Raymond James Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,860 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $38,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised J. M. Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.69.

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.09 per share, with a total value of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,825 shares in the company, valued at $367,544.25. This represents a 37.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $113.1820 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $93.30 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.39. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.31.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.06. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 14.10%.The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -38.06%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

