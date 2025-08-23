Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $37.20 Million Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,391,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 178,758 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $37,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 108,822 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 23,187 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 325.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 97,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 74,362 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 296.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,375,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Alamos Gold stock opened at $28.3830 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $438.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.61 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGI. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

