Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $37.36 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Raymond James Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,630 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Ingersoll Rand worth $37,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.8% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 32,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 4.0%

IR opened at $80.5590 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.41. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $106.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.42.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on IR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

