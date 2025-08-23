Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $38.24 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF $VIOO

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 396,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $38,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $999,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 46.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

VIOO stock opened at $109.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day moving average of $99.46. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $119.04.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

