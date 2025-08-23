Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $38.58 Million Stock Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF $PFM

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 5.64% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $38,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,664,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,201,000 after purchasing an additional 67,993 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 235,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 167.6% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 152,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 95,467 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 115,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of PFM opened at $49.78 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $725.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.78.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1885 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

