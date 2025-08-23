Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $38.77 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Fidelity National Financial worth $38,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 80.0% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 2.4%

FNF stock opened at $60.8050 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $66.72. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.24). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%.The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

