Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $40.35 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.26% of Domino’s Pizza worth $40,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 53,740.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,480,000 after acquiring an additional 259,566 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DPZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Melius began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.67.

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $450.99 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $500.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $457.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.07.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.42%.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total transaction of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,842.16. This represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

