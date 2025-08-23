Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $40.86 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF $FLTR

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 58.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,599,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591,153 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF were worth $40,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 132.0% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 12,550,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,663,000 after buying an additional 7,141,038 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,779,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,574,000 after buying an additional 705,037 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,829,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,745,000 after buying an additional 176,223 shares in the last quarter. Ramiah Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,616,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 1,321.0% in the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,771,000 after buying an additional 1,155,985 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.56 on Friday. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44.

About VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.