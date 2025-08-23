Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $40.90 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF $BAB

Raymond James Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,533,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 4.21% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $40,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,104,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,891,000 after purchasing an additional 724,325 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4,055.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 645,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 630,414 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 502.1% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 383,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 319,468 shares during the period. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $3,304,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,270,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,903,000 after purchasing an additional 106,775 shares during the period.

Shares of BAB stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $932.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.23 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

