Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $40 Million Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 767,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,127 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.25% of Equitable worth $39,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equitable from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $134,836.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,411.86. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $212,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,615.43. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,090 shares of company stock worth $7,549,152. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $53.6110 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average is $52.12. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $56.61.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

See Also

