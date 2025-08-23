Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $41.71 Million Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 231.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,583,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.81% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $41,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.61 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.23.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

