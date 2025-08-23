Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $42.65 Million Position in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 410,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $42,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,259,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 343.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,913,000 after acquiring an additional 937,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,899,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,441,000 after acquiring an additional 564,473 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,547,000 after acquiring an additional 451,567 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 4,147,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,380,000 after acquiring an additional 451,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $140.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.30.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $189,153.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,563 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,722.05. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $122,141.04. Following the sale, the director owned 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,403.18. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,888 shares of company stock valued at $9,115,025. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $149.8510 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.12 and its 200-day moving average is $128.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $92.23 and a twelve month high of $153.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-3.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

