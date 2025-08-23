Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $43.49 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of MarketAxess worth $43,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MarketAxess by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,934,000 after acquiring an additional 25,763 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MarketAxess by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,828,000 after acquiring an additional 63,061 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 8.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 341,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,935,000 after purchasing an additional 27,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 294,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,603,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $188.73 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.99 and a 1 year high of $296.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.74 and a 200-day moving average of $211.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.84.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $219.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.70.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

