Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $43.96 Million Stock Position in State Street Corporation $STT

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 490,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,979 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $43,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in State Street by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,184,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $732,775,000 after buying an additional 674,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in State Street by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,148,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,166,000 after buying an additional 563,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in State Street by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,068,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,732,000 after buying an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its stake in State Street by 6,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,989,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,646,000 after buying an additional 2,947,153 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in State Street by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,664,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,478,000 after buying an additional 242,493 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $108,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,174.28. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Cfra Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on State Street from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.82.

State Street Stock Performance

STT stock opened at $115.3610 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.38 and a 200-day moving average of $97.47. State Street Corporation has a 12-month low of $72.81 and a 12-month high of $115.65.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

