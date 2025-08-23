Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $44.10 Million Stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF $MMIT

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,839,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,576 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $44,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMIT. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,534,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

NYSEARCA MMIT opened at $23.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $24.65.

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

