Raymond James Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated were worth $40,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety Incorporporated in the 1st quarter valued at $14,631,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $175.9620 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 52-week low of $127.86 and a 52-week high of $187.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.24.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Dividend Announcement

MSA Safety Incorporporated ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $474.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.46 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price objective on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MSA Safety Incorporporated from $183.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety Incorporporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.20.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

