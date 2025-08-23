Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases 52,154 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,405 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,154 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.56% of Wintrust Financial worth $42,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1,264.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer purchased 3,919 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $103,265.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,265.65. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $1,965,321.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 182,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,965,818.24. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $134.02 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $142.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.06%.The business had revenue of $670.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTFC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $141.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.77.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

