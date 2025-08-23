Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases 83,987 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,987 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 1.41% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $39,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,031,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,708,000 after acquiring an additional 247,257 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 171,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.16 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

