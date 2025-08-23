Raymond James Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,778,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $37,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 72,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,134.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 410,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 377,245 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 246,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 109,625 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $15.5830 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $16.16.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

