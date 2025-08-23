Raymond James Financial Inc. Raises Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,352 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $39,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Clorox by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 931,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,202,000 after purchasing an additional 93,570 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in Clorox by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 38,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,810 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Clorox by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 554,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,088,000 after purchasing an additional 163,341 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Clorox by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $120.1760 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.37. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $117.35 and a 12 month high of $171.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.49.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 76.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

