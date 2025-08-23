Raymond James Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Waters Corporation $WAT

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $41,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Waters by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in shares of Waters by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 19,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,029 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Waters by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 624.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 11,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WAT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price target on shares of Waters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.73.

WAT stock opened at $301.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $314.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.56. Waters Corporation has a 12-month low of $275.05 and a 12-month high of $423.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $771.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.96 million. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

