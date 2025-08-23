Raymond James Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $39,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COKE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 175,140.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 182,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,038,000 after buying an additional 182,146 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 676.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 200,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,711,000 after buying an additional 174,709 shares in the last quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth $42,845,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter worth about $21,557,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter worth about $19,346,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $119.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.81. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.21 and a 12-month high of $146.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 44.91%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

