Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 105,924 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,062,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $40,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Main Street Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $23.07 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

