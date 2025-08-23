Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 136,866 Shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,285,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,866 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Haleon worth $44,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLN. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,870,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,110,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,412,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,931 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,733,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon in the fourth quarter worth $5,499,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon stock opened at $9.8050 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.21%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLN. Wall Street Zen cut Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

