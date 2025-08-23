Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 20,296 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,296 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $37,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

INSP stock opened at $95.7980 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.92 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.80.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.17%.The business had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on INSP. UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital set a $150.00 target price on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.62.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

